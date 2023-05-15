Whitecaps star Izaac Pacheco hopes Mother's Day home run turns into hot streak

But also, Pacheco hit his first home run in a month.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps wrapped up their homestand with a series win over the Lugnuts on Mother's Day.

It was a special one for Tigers 2021 second round pick Izaac Pacheco.

For starters, his mom and grandmother were in town from Friendswood, Texas to see him play his first professional baseball day on the national holiday.

But also, Pacheco hit his first home run in a month. It was a deep ball to right in the second inning. It was his fourth longball of the season. Pacheco hit home runs in three straight games on April 13-15.

Recently, Pacheco has been struggling at the plate.

"He's been making some adjustments," Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña said. "They have been working on making sure we drive the ball. Making sure we are patient. Making sure we understand exactly what the area is to do the damage and when to do the damage. He understood that. He's got a beautiful talent. He's a special talent. He's a special ball player."

The 20-year-old has a .214 batting average on the season, and recorded four hits in the six-game series against Lansing.

However, Pacheco hopes his Mother's Day home run will be the start of a hot streak.

"I think it is," Pacheco said. "I think the preparation goes back. I think I need to stay stick to that and keep working."