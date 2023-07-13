Whitecaps star Jace Jung enjoying the ride in West Michigan

The West Michigan star sports just a .248 batting average, but what pops out is his .371 on base percentage. That ranks in the top 15 of the Midwest League.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Whitecaps second baseman Jace Jung has enjoyed his first 12 months as a pro.

"It's been a grind for sure," Jung said. "Coming in every day, making sure your body is right, doing the right things to make sure your body is in position for the next day."

Jung is an everyday player for West Michigan, and has adjusted well to professional baseball.

"He just goes out there every day and he grinds," Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña said. "He competes. He battles. He goes out there and he gives it everything that he's got."

It's obvious to see that all out mentality from the former Texas Tech slugger.

"Just try to get something over the plate and hit it hard," Jung said.

He's been hitting it hard alright. Jung is tied for second in the Midwest League with 13 home runs through the midway point of the season. However, there's another stat line of his that really stands out.

"He is not going to go out there and chase pitches," Peña said.

The West Michigan star sports just a .248 batting average, but what pops out is his .371 on base percentage. That ranks in the top 15 of the Midwest League. The 22-year-old says getting on base is the most important thing.

"We play in the graveyard of West Michigan," Jung said. "It is kind of hard to get those hits that usually fall other places. That's okay because there are other ways to get on base. You can draw walks. You can get hit by pitches. You can do things to help the team out and to help the teams success go up."

Jung only cares about the team, not the individual. While admittedly, he hopes to get a call up soon, his sole focus is doing whatever it takes to win.

"If you want to win a championship, you need all nine guys," Jung said. "You are going to need a bullpen, starting rotation. Not one guy is going to win you a championship. I am just going to keep grinding with these guys and try to win ball games."

Jung and the Whitecaps are back in action on Friday against the Lansing Lugnuts.

