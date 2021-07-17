Whitecaps to become 'Grand Rapids Dam Breakers' for one game to raise river restoration awareness

A portion of the proceeds from the game will be given to Grand Rapids Whitewater.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced Saturday that the team will take on an alternate persona for one game only to become the "Grand Rapids Dam Breakers." The persona was created in partnership with Grand Rapids Whitewater to raise awareness for the Grand River restoration project.

Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin said that they teamed up with Grand Rapids Whitewater to emphasize the importance of the restoration project, both to the river and Grand Rapids.

“By embracing the Dam Breakers brand our fans, business partners and all of West Michigan can join us in helping to create momentum and support for this exciting project that has the potential to mean so much to our city,” said Chamberlin. “A healthy and thriving Grand River helps create a healthy and thriving Grand Rapids and through the Dam Breakers brand we invite all of our Whitecaps fans to be part of this historic movement.”

The project aims to restore a 2.5-mile stretch of the river from Ann Street to Fulton Street. By showcasing the natural beauty of the Grand River, Grand Rapids Whitewater hopes to create a riverfront area that acts as a central gathering point for visitors.

The Grand Rapids Dam Breakers game will take place at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:05 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the game will be given to Grand Rapids Whitewater. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on the restoration project, click here.

