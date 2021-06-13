Whitecaps' Torkelson, Dingler promoted to Double-A Erie SeaWolves

Both players will be in the SeaWolves lineup on Tuesday night when the team faces the Altoona Curve at home.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After a 6-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday, Whitecaps infielder Spencer Torkelson and catcher Dillon Dingler were promoted to Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

The announcement comes after Torkelson remained in the top of the rankings of the High-A Central League, hitting .312 and 28 RBI. He scored five home runs in 31 games for the Whitecaps. As the Tigers' top prospect, Torkelson placed first in the league for on-base plus slugging percentage and in the top three in several other categories.

Dingler, the Tigers' No. 4 prospect, also remained in the top of the rankings by hitting .287 and scoring eight home runs in 32 games. He placed in the top five in multiple categories.

“We could not have asked for more production, excitement, hard work and fun from those two,” said Jim Jarecki, VP and General Manager of the Whitecaps. “We wish them the best for this big next step and we will be watching them all the way on the road to the Tigers.”

Both players will be in the SeaWolves lineup on Tuesday night when the team faces the Altoona Curve at home.

