LANSING, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University Soccer team won their sixth national championship on Saturday. This title follows an impressive decade in which the Lakers have won six national titles and been the Division II runners-up three times.

With this win, GVSU made history with the most national championship titles in Division II women's soccer. The NCAA called the program a "current form of a dynasty."

Their victory captured the attention of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who tweeted "This is amazing!" She also tagged the head coach, Jeff Hosler, and GVSU's president, Philomena Mantella, saying "Maybe it’s time for a trip to the capital city?!"

GVSU Soccer responded to the invite on Twitter, saying they would love that. "Thanks for the support and all you do for the state of Michigan," the team said to the governor.

RELATED: GVSU Soccer wins sixth national championship

The Lakers beat Western Washington in the final game that went into golden-goal overtime with both teams scoring 0.

In the first period, the Lakers controlled much of the game, but neither team managed to score.

In the second period of golden goal, the Vikings had a free kick but the shot sailed over the bar. Then the Lakers' Gianna Parlove kicked the ball into the goal, ending the game and winning Grand Valley another title.

The Lakers called this year their "redemption season." Their last national title was won in 2015 and they lost 2-3 to Western Washington in the 2016 national championship game.

GVSU Soccer is returning to Allendale Sunday evening.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.