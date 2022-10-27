Whittaker leads first-place Panthers

Quarterback Jason Whittaker has been named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week three times so far this season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Davenport football program is in the midst of their best season in their short seven-season history. DU has tallied a record of 7-0 for the first time ever, and the seven wins also set a new single-season high.

The hot start can be credited to the revived offense, led by graduate transfer Jason Whittaker.

"I think our chemistry is a huge key to our success," Whittaker said. "You know, ever since training camp back in back in August, we've really just been grinding as a team. I think that chemistry and that bond from going through tough, tough days together really, really helps."

No team has scored more in GLIAC play than Davenport's 126 points. The offense is averaging 40.8 points per game for the season, up from 9.5 points a year ago. When you ask the team what’s changed, they point to Whittaker.

“We're doing some things, offensively that you see on Sundays without concepts and reads and things like that," said head coach Sparky McEwen. "The only way you can do it is if you have a guy that's sharp, and he's extremely sharp, but outside of that, he's just good. He's just a good person.”

Whittaker's teammates have been impressed since the former Northwestern Wildcat arrived on campus this summer. Some have been impressed even longer than that.

“Dude can sling it," said senior receiver Sy Barnett. "I mean, you watch him on film and you can see it. I knew coming in what he could kind of do, I've watched him on film back high school when he was at Rockford.”

Whittaker was a standout at Rockford before heading to Northwestern. He played just one game for the Wildcats as a quarterback before being moved to Tight End. Once he transferred back home, he was ready to become a quarterback again.

“Just a very humbling and grateful experience, you know? I wasn't sure if I was gonna play last year, coming back. Honestly, it was such a God thing that I'm back here. It's such a blessing and I'm very grateful for it.”

The former Ram has settled right back in as a passer. He’s thrown for a GLIAC-high 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions. He credits his success this season to his faith.

“Man, I mean, honestly, I love this game so much. But at the end of the day, it's just all the glory to Jesus. He's changed my life and I'm just so grateful that he's given me this opportunity to play.”



The only thing the McEwen doesn’t love about his quarterback is his touchdown dances, poking fun at the QB's less than stellar version of the "Griddy", a dance made popular by former LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

"It's who he his," McEwen said with a smile. "And we embrace it."

Whittaker says after all he’s been through, he’s going to enjoy every second on the field.

“(Laughing) Yeah, we're just out here having fun, man. I feel like I'm starting to break out of my shell a little bit with the guys. And just learn to fly, man. It's been a good time.”