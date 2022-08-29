VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 1

There are four candidates for the first week of the 2022 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week 1 of the high school football season has wrapped up, and now it's up to the football fans in West Michigan to decide the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 1 MVP.

Four high school football stars stood out among the rest as those stadium lights flickered on for the first time in 2022.

Here are the candidates for Week 1:

Candidate #1: Rockford Senior Quarterback Mac VandenHout

In his first start at quarterback for the Rams, Mac VandenHout went off. The senior threw six touchdown passes, five of those tosses were in the first half, and 324 yards as Rockford opens up the season with the 48-7 victory over East Grand Rapids.

Candidate #2: Whitehall Junior Wide Receiver Trannon Aylor

Vikings junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor made a huge impact in the first game of 2022. Aylor hauled in three touchdown receptions on 154 yards in the 54-26 Week 1 win over Unity Christian.

Candidate #3: Comstock Park Junior Running Back Easton Hood

Comstock Park running back Easton Hood was running all over Grant in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The junior Panther ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers as Comstock Park took down Grant 24-12.

Candidate #4: West Catholic Senior Running Back Tim Kloska

West Catholic running back Tim Kloska did not skip a beat in the first game of 2022. The Air Force commit scored a touchdown on his first play from scrimmage and recorded four touchdowns on 161 total yards in the Falcons' 28-20 win over Edwardsburg.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure to get the votes in. The poll ends on Wednesday due to the Thursday night games again this week.

Vote here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.