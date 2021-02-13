Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58

The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.

Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points. The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

