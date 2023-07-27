'It's win or bust' | Michigan has eyes set on success in 2023

Jim Harbaugh has taken notice and created a "Beat Georgia" installment at practice.

INDIANAPOLIS — The last time Michigan was at Lucas Oil Stadium, the maize and blue won its second consecutive big ten championship. The Wolverines have the opportunity to win their third straight big ten title this season. It's something the program has never done before

Michigan has seen success, but they aren't living in the past. It's all about the here and now.

"There's a lot of potential for us to be special," Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said.

One team in college football has been the type of special Michigan aspires to be - the Georgia Bulldogs, the back to back national champs. Jim Harbaugh has taken notice and created a "Beat Georgia" installment at practice.

"Kinda like our good friend Ric Flair, if you want to be the man, you have to beat the man," Harbaugh said. "I wanted to emphasize it."

Obviously, winning it all is on the mind, but beating Georgia is not the only thing the maize and blue is putting an emphasis on in practice.

"The biggest thing that could allow us to be successful would be eliminating all of the complacency or any complacency and I think that's been emphasized a lot through our leadership," Jenkins said.

Harbaugh says it's been a "walk in the park" to coach this team as they have all bought in to that mindset.

"People call it attitude," Harbaugh said. "People call it culture. Where the team is at? It's in the best place it's been in since I arrived in 2015. Many people have poured into that, right."

It's going to take all hands on deck if Michigan wants to accomplish its ultimate goal: win the national championship.

"It's win or bust," Michigan running back Blake Corum said. "I think the guys know that but we don't have to say anything. We know what it is. Talk is cheap. Right now, we're going to attack each and every day and try to get better and that's what we're doing, man."

Michigan opens the season on September 2 at home against East Carolina.

