Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 31 as ‘Wolverine Night’

This is the first time the school has been in college football’s final four.
LANSING, Mich. — The University of Michigan Wolverines football team is just hours away from its first College Football Playoff game in school history. To celebrate the big game, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Friday, Dec. 31 as Wolverine Night.

The Wolverines are taking the field Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Georgia Bulldogs for this year’s Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. This is the first time the school has been in college football’s final four.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 30 as ‘Spartan Day’

“With a win at the Orange Bowl, the Wolverines will be National Championship bound,” Whitmer said. “My best wishes to Coach Harbaugh and the whole University of Michigan team as they take the field in their first College Football Playoff game. I encourage every Michigander to cheer on our Wolverines. Go Blue!”

U-M won the Big Ten title this year for the first time in 17 years. They ended the regular season with a 12-1 record, winning eight of nine conference games.

