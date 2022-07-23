Michigan's football team takes Muskegon on state tour

The Michigan football team also has one player on the roster who is a Muskegon native.

PERE MARQUETTE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan football team is touring across the state of Michigan to learn more about where they play.

On Friday, the team was in Grand Rapids at the Gerald R. Ford Museum to learn about former president and Wolverine football player Gerald Ford.

On Saturday, the team was able to have a little bit more fun in Muskegon at the Pere Marquette beach. The team spent time in the water and also played games like spike ball, cornhole and volleyball.

Many of the maize and blue faithful gathered to see the Wolverines football team in person.

Their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, was the most popular man in Muskegon on Saturday as he signed autographs and took pictures with hundreds of fans.

Hear from the team on their Michigan tour later today on @wzzm13. pic.twitter.com/vZjJ6di4U6 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) July 23, 2022

He's also a big fan of Muskegon. Harbaugh's college roommate in Ann Arbor was Mike Reinhold, a Muskegon native. Harbaugh was glad to continue the state-wide tour on the lakeshore.

"We are really just trying to get as much of Michigan as we can," Harbaugh said. "As you know we were in Flint, then we went to Grand Rapids. Got to see the water just for our players. They say it looks like an ocean and it sure does. It's an amazing state, and from here we are turning and heading up the coast going north."

The Wolverines will are scheduled to take a stop in Mackinac Island.

It was also a homecoming for Michigan offensive lineman Noah Stewart. The junior is a 2020 North Muskegon High School graduate, and was thrilled to share his hometown with his college football team.

"Oh, it was a dream come true," Stewart said. "Coming down that road seeing everyone waving at us and honking at us, it was something I'll never forget."

