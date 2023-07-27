Wolverines hope to win for Jim Harbaugh if he is suspended by NCAA

U-M's leader was quite frank saying he "would love to lay it all out there" and "there’s nothing to be ashamed of."

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked right away about his potential four-game suspension at Big Ten Media Days when he took the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium.



However, that’s all Harbaugh would say about the issue.

"I don’t really know what’s going on but we are going to treat each game the same," Michigan senior running back Blake Corum said. "We know Coach Harbaugh, whether he is there or not, if he’s not there he’s going to be there in spirit. He’s prepared us enough. For those four games, we can rally together. Like I said, if anything, it’s going to light a fire under us and make us want to win even more."

According to several reports, the Wolverines could be losing Harbaugh for four games this season due to this recruiting violation that does not follow the NCAA guidelines.

That means if the suspension becomes finalized before the 2023 season begins, he would the games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and the first conference game against Rutgers. All of these contests are in the Big House.

"We’ll go out there and play the football that he wants us to play," Michigan graduate student defensive back Mike Sainristil said. "I know whether he is there or not, he’s going to be happy. Happy to watch us play. Not happy to not be coaching if he’s not there. We’re going to go out there and do what he would want us to do."

Even if Michigan is without its coach, the players say they’ll be ready to go and start the year 4-0.

"Attack it the same way we always attacked it," Michigan senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. "I definitely think if anything there will be more motivation to play for him to be the best team we can be for him. Like we’ve always tried to be."

Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome are also facing one-game suspensions.

There is no word yet on when the investigation will come to its conclusion.

