Harbaugh, Wolverines visit Gerald Ford Museum

President Ford was a football player at the university.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan football team continued its tour of Michigan on Friday with a pit stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was thrilled his team was able to learn about the former President and UM football player.



Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead Michigan football for his eighth season in the fall, but this is the first time he has taken his team to the Ford Museum.

Harbaugh wanted his team to learn about Gerald Ford, not just because he is a former president who played Michigan football, but because he believes Ford is the most distinguished Michigan alum ever.

Harbaugh says he is grateful his team is able to learn about a Michigan legend.

"It really goes back to all learning is not done in the classroom," Harbaugh said. "For us as a team, to be together, to learn, to get out of our comfort zone and go see things and connect in our own state, in the state of Michigan. It is such a phenomenal state. Everything you can imagine to do outdoors can be done here and learn about Gerald Ford. This is where our fan base is. It's a real blessing to have this opportunity to go around the state of Michigan."

The Wolverines tour of Michigan continues on Saturday as the team will take some time off at the beach in Pere Marquette.

