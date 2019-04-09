The topic of gender equality is often trending on social media.

And this fall the spotlight shines on women's hockey.

The PWHPA announced dates for the Dream Gap Tour and will be holding events and tournaments in Toronto, Chicago and across North America. It will showcase over 200 female hockey players and they hope to make the girls' dream of becoming a professional hockey player a reality.

For Emma Hembrough, a sophomore at Grand Valley State University and goalie for the GVSU women's hockey team, playing college hockey is a lifelong dream come true.

"I started doing it because I wanted to make my dad happy. He was never able to play because he couldn't afford it," explains Emma Hembrough. "Sometimes you get shy about 'I don't want to be the first person to say something, I don't want to step out and say this isn't right, we should change it.' But there are people going out and making these changes, speaking out for women's rights -- not just in sports but in their career."

"The NWHL was a huge step toward the right direction, but then when I hear about players making $2,000 a year, that's a little upsetting," says GVSU senior Connor Denton. "I mean, that's not a livable wage especially when you're devoting all your time to training, so it would be cool if the NHL helped out women's hockey on the collegiate level. Growing up it was either you went to college and played or you went to the Olympics. There's nothing in between, but the men have the OHL the AHL and all these different divisions to play, and women's hockey doesn't have any of that."

Among Michigan female hockey organizations, having a professional women's hockey league to provide a place for girls and women to play and make a living is the dream and the goal.

Bob Kaser is the voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins. He says that everybody will be rooting loudly for women's hockey to be able to play professionally and young women to have opportunities to play hockey beyond college ranks.

"To have that chance to play for another six or 10 years as a professional like the men do, who wouldn't be cheering them on?"

Other sports headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.