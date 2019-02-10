Donavan Brazier, a 2015 graduate of Kenowa Hills, won the first 800-meter world championship gold medal for the United States Tuesday, according to Runner's World.

Racing in Qatar at the World Athletics Championships, Brazier broke the American record and the championship record, winning the race comfortably in 1 minute 42.34.

The previous record was set by Johnny Gray in 1985.

The American men also won gold in the 200, 800 and pole vault. Their victories Tuesday were shadowed by the scandal surrounding track coach Alberto Salazar, who had been implicated for doping. Salazar was kicked out of the championships earlier in the day.

Brazier, who was not coached directly by Salazar, told the Associated Press that Salazar is not his problem.

"It's disappointing," Brazier said, "that the most coverage we get in track and field is for bad things like that."

After Brazier graduated from Kenowa Hills, he went on to Texas A&M University where he continued to break records. He turned professional and signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 2016, forgoing his remaining three years of college eligibility.

The 22-year-old is heading to the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2020 with plenty of momentum.

Donavan Brazier, of the U.S., celebrates winning the the men's 800 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

AP

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

