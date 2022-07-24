Zeeland native Jim Kaat inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Kaat played at Hope College before being signed to play professionally.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Zeeland native Jim Kaat has cemented himself as being part of the greatest baseball team of all-time.

On Sunday, Kaat was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a part of the class of 2022.

Welcome to baseball immortality, Jim Kaat.



After graduating from Zeeland High School and playing baseball at Hope College, Kaat played 25 years in the major leagues from 1959-83, which is tied for the third longest career in MLB history. He spent 15 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and won 25 games with the club in 1966.

During his historic career, Kaat was awarded 16 gold gloves, won 20 games in three different seasons, was named an all-star three times and was crowned a World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

However, Kaat says he fell in love with baseball on June 26, 1946. He remembers that day like it was yesterday. That's when Kaat's dad drove him from Zeeland to Detroit for a Tigers-Red Sox double header.

Kaat was able to see Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Hank Greenberg and Hal Newhouser player in person. Katt told himself that summer day in 1946 he wanted to play in the big leagues.

Not only did Kaat do that, he cemented himself as a great.

Kaat credits his parents raising him in Zeeland for the person and Hall of Famer he became.

"We have a world with millions of people who are disadvantaged, appressed, wake up daily to pain and suffering," Kaat said during his inductee speech. "I was able to live, and still am, a comfortable life for over 83 years. I had great parents, grew up in a great community in Zeeland, Michigan and I was gifted with the ability to play baseball, and I am grateful for that."

Jim Kaat will always be remembered as one of baseball's greats!



Kaat was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame 39 years after he played his final game.

