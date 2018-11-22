Mel Trotter is feeding hundreds of people who would otherwise be hungry or alone this Thanksgiving. The annual event takes inside the DeVos Place ballroom from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Although Mel Trotter changed the name a few years ago, to the Thanksgiving Community Meal, the event is in its 22nd year. Anyone who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal is welcome to attend.

"We are going to be serving anyone in this community that doesn't have a place to go this Thanksgiving. That means people who may be experiencing homelessness, maybe they are in their homes but can't afford a turkey dinner. Frankly, some people may not have anyone to celebrate with - some elderly people, widows, college students. They are all welcome to come and sit and have a meal," says Dennis Van Kampen, the president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries.

More than 1,000 will receive a family-style meal, thanks to nearly 800 volunteers. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will consist of over 1,500 lbs. of turkey, 1,260 lbs. of mashed potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy, 400 pies and many more delicious sides and desserts.

VanKampen says the event is made possible through the generosity of people across West Michigan.

It is really important on Thanksgiving for everyone to be able to have a Thanksgiving meal and to be able to have that community and feel a part of something. So, the community supports us and we put it on and it is the highlight of our year."

Abbey Sladick, vice president of communications agrees. "It takes 800 volunteers - yesterday prepping the meal and today. We couldn't do this without the community to make sure everyone feels loved and welcome this Thanksgiving," she says.

Details of the event are as follows:

DeVos Place Convention Center, Ball Room (Free parking on-site)

Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, 2018

10:30 a.m. Doors open

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. meals are served

The Rapid transit line has partnered with Mel Trotter to provide free bus transportation on specific routes and times.

The Rapid transit line has graciously partnered with Mel Trotter to provide free bus transportation on

specific routes and times.

© 2018 WZZM