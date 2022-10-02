Stabenow, Peters announce over $16M in funding for public electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

The funding is from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

MICHIGAN, USA — Public electric vehicle charging stations will soon start popping up around the state because of money allocated to Michigan from the from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced on Thursday that Michigan will receive over $16 million to fund the construction of the charging stations around the state. The investment to build the charging stations is designed to give Michiganders better access to charge their vehicles.

Recent surveys show that concern over charging station availability is one of the top reasons why people do not purchase an electric vehicle. It is especially noticeable in rural communities where charging stations are harder to come by.

“Electric vehicles are a key part of our clean energy future and the best way to stop paying high gas prices. But you can’t drive one without access to convenient charging stations. This investment will help make sure we have public charging stations across Michigan so that it’s easier for people to drive the electric vehicles being made here in Michigan,” said Sen. Stabenow.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in November of 2021 after a bipartisan effort to get the bill passed.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the auto industry is electric – and the bipartisan infrastructure law will provide needed investments to build charging stations across our state,” said Sen. Peters. “I’m proud to have helped pass this legislation into law to create good-paying jobs in Michigan, shore up domestic manufacturing, and tackle the climate crisis head on.”

Also included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is money for Michigan to rebuild roads and bridges, keep drinking water safe, bring high-speed internet to unserved areas, invest in electric vehicles, finish modernizing the Soo Locks and invest in the Great Lakes.

