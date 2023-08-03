This is what an AI generator thinks a typical house in Michigan looks like

Michigan's median home value of $285,000 played a part in what the AI generator used to envision a typical house.

MICHIGAN, USA — Close your eyes. Think of a typical Michigan home.

Does it look like the ones below?

All Star Home, a national home improvement company, used an AI generator to dream up what a typical house in all 50 states would look like.

Creators used Midjourney, an AI generative program that creates images from descriptions the user provides to the program.

Here's the prompt they used: “a typical, beautiful house in _______ in 2023. Photorealistic, very realistic, life-like, sunny day, as if taken with a Canon TS-E 17mm f/4L lens at 1/4 sec, f/7.1 and ISO400."

Here's a quick look at the results in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Detroit:

MICHIGAN

OHIO

INDIANA

WISCONSIN

DETROIT

