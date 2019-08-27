HASTINGS, Mich. — Parents love their children, but there comes a time or two where the kids need to be left at home. Finding childcare is a known obstacle for moms and dads, but now there's an app to do the heavy lifting.

The Bambino app was launched in 2016 and has spread nationally. It is now finding its way into West Michigan, in areas like Hastings and Grand Rapids.

Sitters 13 years and older can sign up and be connected with families near them. Parents can then choose the sitters they want from the private network. Sitters are separated into four categories:

Junior Sitters , General Experience, 13-15 Years Old

, General Experience, 13-15 Years Old Standard Sitters , Intermediate Experience, 15-18 Years Old

, Intermediate Experience, 15-18 Years Old Advanced Sitters , Advanced Experience, 18+ Years Old

, Advanced Experience, 18+ Years Old Elite Sitters, Elite Experience, 18+ Yrs, Background Checked

Similarly to the Uber or Lyft apps, to book a sitter, parents will enter in a time and date that they need service. They can then look through sitters' profiles, which detail age, experience, reviews and more to find a sitter who's right for their child.

After narrowing down the choices, parents can send requests to sitters. Once a sitter confirms, messaging is available between the two parties.

Much like mobile apps for parking meters, a timer will start automatically during the scheduled booking and parents can stop the "sit" when they return home. Payment is processed automatically by parents' designated credit card and will be deposited into the sitters' bank account or Venmo.

To learn more or to download Bambino, click here.

