Apple services back online after widespread outage

Bloomberg reported the issue stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple Apple services that suffered intermittent or complete outages Monday afternoon have been restored.

According to the company's system status page, issues affecting services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, the iTunes Store, Maps, Podcasts and more have been resolved.

At one point during the day, there were at least 20 outages across the company's range of services. Improvements were made throughout the afternoon, with one service after another coming back online.

Downdetector, a site that tracks self-reports from users, showed a significant uptick of people experiencing problems with the App Store around 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Bloomberg reports Apple's corporate and retail systems experienced issues, as well, with some customers unable to pick up new items at the store or start a product repair.