Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

After raising three children and building the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the two are ending their marriage.

MEDINA, Wash — Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce, the two announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," a joint statement read. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we can no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Bill Gates, known best as the co-founder of Microsoft, married Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and former general manager of Microsoft, in 1994.

The two founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a private charitable organization which has spent billions spent more than $50 billion since 2000.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation has invested at least $1.75 billion in the fight against COVID-19. Most of the funding has gone toward producing and procuring medical supplies.