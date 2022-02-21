Consumers Energy adding 200 electrical vehicle charging stations in Michigan

The energy company is vowing to install the 200 electrical vehicle charging stations over the next two years.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced Monday that they will be powering an additional 200 electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state, including 100 fast chargers, by the end of 2023.

Michigan's EV sales have been increasing year over year and Consumers Energy is installing the new charging stations to help meet the demand.

Consumers says that the overall sales of EVs in Michigan has increased 58% from last year with a 71% increase in communities they serve.

“Michigan was the birthplace of the automobile, and now we’re the hub of the automobile’s next generation,” said Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy’s executive director for electric vehicle programs.

“Consumers Energy is driving Michigan’s EV transformation, powering charging stations that make it easy to drive EVs across the state and promoting affordable, convenient charging at home that gets vehicles moving every day.”

The energy company has already installed 1,500 EV chargers for homes, businesses and along roads in the lower peninsula. 35 of those charging stations are fast chargers which can charge up an EVs battery in just 30 minutes.

Learn more about Consumers Energy's EV program here and learn about installing your own EV charging station here.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

