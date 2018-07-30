ALTO, Mich. - Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park named their first ever baby giraffe Toskey. They said that the named is inspired by the Petosky stone, which the giraffe looks like.

Almost 3,000 people voted for the name Toskey. Petosky stones are Michigan's state stone.

The giraffe was born in early July, and the public got to meet him on July 19.

Toskey was born weighing 200 pounds and stood at over 6 feet tall. His mother, Ginger, arrived at Boulder Ridge partway through her 15-month pregnancy.

