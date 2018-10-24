GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new waterway project is being proposed that would allow people to boat from Lake Michigan to downtown Grand Rapids.
According to a new study, the Grand River Waterway Project would bring millions of dollars to Kent and Ottawa counties. The 23-mile stretch of waterway would allow for recreational boating from the Fulton Street Bridge, located downtown Grand Rapids, all the way to Lake Michigan through the Grand Haven Harbor.
►More: Grand River Waterway Economic Benefits Study 2018
The study, prepared by the Anderson Economic Group, LLC, found that the waterway could bring tourists to the area, generating as much as $57 million over the next 10 years. For homeowners who already live near the Grand River, the waterway could bring an additional $54 million increase in property values.
The Grand River Waterway Project is still in its early stages. The new initiative could end up being funded by both private and public sources.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.