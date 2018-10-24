GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new waterway project is being proposed that would allow people to boat from Lake Michigan to downtown Grand Rapids.

According to a new study, the Grand River Waterway Project would bring millions of dollars to Kent and Ottawa counties. The 23-mile stretch of waterway would allow for recreational boating from the Fulton Street Bridge, located downtown Grand Rapids, all the way to Lake Michigan through the Grand Haven Harbor.

Overview of Grand River Waterway. Photo courtesy of Anderson Economic Group, LLC.

The study, prepared by the Anderson Economic Group, LLC, found that the waterway could bring tourists to the area, generating as much as $57 million over the next 10 years. For homeowners who already live near the Grand River, the waterway could bring an additional $54 million increase in property values.

The Grand River Waterway Project is still in its early stages. The new initiative could end up being funded by both private and public sources.

