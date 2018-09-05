LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Apple producers in Michigan have agreed to continue an advertising and promotion program for their industry.

In a recent referendum, 75 percent of producers voted to keep the initiative going for another five years, while 25 percent voted against it.

Established in July 1968, program is designed to boost publicity for Michigan apples, support market development and research, and obtain and share information about the industry that's important to producers.

The program is led by seven apple producers appointed by the governor. The director of the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development serve as non-voting members of the board.

