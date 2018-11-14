As firearm hunting season kicks off this weekend, hunters will have one more thing to watch out for if hunting near Clark's Marsh, a popular hunting spot in Oscoda Township.

Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Natural Resources (DNR) are have found yet another deer contaminated with PFAS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) — substances known to increase risk of cancer and affect the immune system. The chemical makes products resistant to oil, water and heat and was invented by 3M in the 1930s.

The state is advising residents that they should not eat any deer that came from within five miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township.

But if you are concerned about PFAS in your game, the state found three labs that do PFAS testing: Vista Analytical Laboratory, Battelle and GEL Laboratories.

Deer exposed to PFAS may not appear to be sick, but if you see one that does, the state recommends you reach out to the DNR hotline at 800-292-7800.

It wasn't the first time the chemical was found in deer from the area.

In October, one of 20 deer caught outside Wurtsmith Air Force Base was found to have elevated levels of the chemical — around 547 parts per billion, nearly double the recommended limit of 300 parts per billion. It was then the DNR issued its first "do not eat" advisory for deer of the year.

The state recently tested 128 deer from across Michigan, and the one that came back with PFAS was the one found in an area that has long been plagued with warnings and advisories about the harmful substance.

The deer was taken about two miles from Clark’s Marsh, which borders Wurtsmith.

The advisory area, according to the state is as follows: "From Lake Huron west along Aster Street, west on Davison Road, north on Brooks Road, east on Esmond Road, north on Old US 23, north on Wells Road, west on River Road, north on Federal Forest Road 2240, north on Lenard Road, north on Indian Road, and East on E. Kings Corner Road (along the county line) toward Lake to Lake Road, to Lake Huron."

State officials have warned people not to eat both fish and deer from around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda Township in northern Michigan after PFAS was found in high levels in a white foam increasingly coating the surface and shores of waters surrounding the base, the Free Press previously reported.

In August, DNR extended a "do not eat" advisory for fish caught in the Huron River in four counties because of PFAS contamination.

Robert Delaney, a state government scientist, testified Tuesday at a PFAS meeting in Grand Rapids organized by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, about the scope and strength of the state's problems with PFAS chemicals.

Delaney said Tuesday he made recommendations in the report about how to limit public exposure to PFAS chemicals, but "I didn't get any feedback until this year on it."

Paul Egan contributed to this report. Follow Meira Gebel on Twitter @MeiraGebel.

