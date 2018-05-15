GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids plants up to a thousand trees a year. And people online are talking about a way to have the city plant one in front of their house.

A post on Reddit said in part: “Just so you know, you can call the city and request that they plant a tree in front of your house in the plot between the sidewalk and the road.”

13 On Your Side Verified: Can you request a free tree?

Eduardo Beckford has lived in his Grand Rapids home for 17 years and is a little bit of a green thumb himself.

“I always like to do a little something around the house.” Beckford said. “I plant my own. Those trees there, I planted those.”

He was planning to do a little something more with the space between the sidewalk and street.

“Just dress it up and plant a small tree,” Beckford said. But then one day he got a pleasant surprise.

“I just came out and saw the guys doing the job, and I said well that's nice," Beckford said. "Look at it blooming already.”

He said the new trees lift up his neighborhood.

“I’m happy with it, yes, I am," Beckford said. "My wife is happy, too. I know my neighbor over there he’s happy, because he’s got another over there, too.”

A free tree might sound too good to be true.

“Yes, this is true,” said Grand Rapids Parks Superintendent Joe Sulak. "The city is planting trees as part of our 40 percent canopy goal. We focus mostly between the sidewalk and the street. It's pretty easy to do it, you just request it on the city's website.”

You can request a tree with the online form, paper form, over the phone or in person.

If you want it in a public space, you just have to name the place.

“On this street someone requested and we realized that more could fit on the street, so we ended up planting the whole street,” Sulak said.

The city fills most of the 200 to 300 requests a year.

“Trees sequester carbon, they help with noise pollution, they help with air pollution, they produce oxygen so that we can breathe," Sulak said. "They provide shade, they help cool our streets.”

So we can Verify: You can request a free tree in a public space.

“The place looks better," Beckford said. "The value is better and I like trees, anyway. Sometimes I come out and look at my trees over there when the wind is blowing. So I like trees...I really appreciate that they did that.”

The city plants around 500 trees in the spring and 500 in the fall, so it can take at least six months for your request to be completed.

