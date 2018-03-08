GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in three zip codes in Kent County: 49548, 49507 and 49504.

The Kent County Health Department said that there are only three positive tests so far in 2018, but the discovery of these mosquitoes is a good reminder for Michiganders that it is West Nile virus season, which will remain until the first frost.

The health department expects to find West Nile virus ever year, and so far there are no documented human cases of West Nile in Kent County.

At the end of July, the first human case of West Nile virus in 2018 was documented in a blood donation in Sanilac County. The blood donor was not experiencing any symptoms associated with the mosquito-borne virus.

Only about 20 percent of people infected with West Nile will notice symptoms, which include headaches, body aches, joint pains and fatigue. About one in 150 people develop a severe illness that can affect the central nervous systems.

The KCHD recommends preventative techniques for people to avoid getting West Nile. They say people should wear mosquito repellant that contains 10-35 percent DEET, wear light-colored clothing and stay inside during dusk.

It is also recommended to help stop mosquitos from breeding by getting rid of standing pools of water in places like bird baths, wading pools and water bowls for pets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM