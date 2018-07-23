GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Geek Group National Science Institute in Grand Rapids is expanding its Computers for Families program.

The organization recycles old computers and sells them to families at discounted rates so that local, low income students can have access to a computer at home.

This program has expanded with Geek Group's new recycling center, so that the organization can do their own recycling and refurbishing of computers.

Geek Group accepts donations of any computers and computer parts for free with the exception of cathode ray tubes, and they do not charge for the recycling of these materials.

They are open for donation drop off and computer sales from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Saturday.

