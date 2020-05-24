Girls learning computer coding has support in West Michigan

This weekend recognized National Girls Learning Code Day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Technology and women are leading the way into the future. Yet women are under represented in the computer science field.

Saturday, May 23 is National Women Learning Code Day. And Grand Rapids offers local programs and workshops for women and men to learn the sophisticated skills of computer coding.

"Women comprise 47 percent of the overall workforce, but they only hold 25 percent of tech jobs," says Amanda Metes, Director of Marketing at Grand Circus GR. "The numbers for women of color are even more jarring, just 3 percent of computer related jobs are held by black women."

Grand Circus is based in both Detroit and Grand Rapids. The organization helps women and men kick start a career in technology.

"The jobs in IT are good stable jobs, they're across a variety of fields. And with these skills you can choose any career that you want," Metes says.

BitCamp GR is a non-profit organization that offers interactive day camps for middle school girls, bringing software development to life.

“Technology is a part of our everyday lives, especially now were using it to grocery shop, to see a doctor. If we don’t have people that can write that code those everyday conveniences become even more challenging for us," says Joy Ducey-Miller, a board member at BitCamp GR. “Specifically for women we are under represented in the field so if we’re not a part of building those solutions they might not suite us.”

To determine if computer science is the right career path, experts agree that workshops and after work programs like those offered at both Bit Camp GR and Grand Circus GR are a great way to explore the computer science field and computer coding industry. The Grand Rapids community also supports local computer coding program through scholarship.

"Since March we've been able to give away over $100,000 in scholarships, " says Metes. "To people who are interested in a career in tech. And to help them make that decision."

