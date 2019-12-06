GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library hosted Google's free workshop, Grow with Google, on Wednesday, June 12.

Over 100 people were in attendance to learn online marketing, search engine optimization, spreadsheet basics and everyday digital skills from Google staff.

"In today's digital economy, there is an increased need for an understanding of technology," Karen Godwin, the director of Google marketing solutions, said.

Google's goal with this workshop is to teach people looking for jobs and small business owners the digital skills they need to be successful in their careers.

The workshop is a nationwide event, traveling to libraries in all 50 states. Grand Rapids was one of three stops in Michigan.

"Libraries are places where people come to get [job] support," Godwin said. "We want to make sure that that support is available," she said.

John McNaughton, the director of the Grand Rapids Public Library, said they are trying to make the library more "user intuitive and friendly."

Attendees of the event are also able to sign up for one-on-one training with Google staff.

