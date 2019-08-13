LOWELL, Mich. - The Lowell Police Department is warning residents of scam that involves a phone call where someone claims to be from Apple support.

In a Facebook post, the department said they received a call from someone claiming to be from Apple support saying their device was hacked. It asks the caller to press one to be connected to their support.

Police say not to press one because it's a scam. Those on the other end of the phone can get into your device or iCloud account.

If you receive a call from 952-229-1460 or anything close to that number, hang up and block the number, police say.

