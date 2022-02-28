Michigan will receive a broadband infrastructure audit to identify service gaps

Gov. Whitmer announced Monday that the project will conduct a full accounting of the state’s high-speed internet service to identify gaps.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist announced that the state will participate in a broadband infrastructure audit to help officials determine where investment is most needed.

The state of Michigan will partner with Connected Nation Michigan and utilize $5.2 million in federal CARES Act funding to audit the state’s high-speed internet and identify service gaps.

The audit, known as the Broadband Infrastructure Audit and Validation project, is designed to give officials a better picture of the state's high-speed internet service for when funding from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill becomes available.

“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field and grow our economy is through affordable access to high-speed internet,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“When we make investments in this critical infrastructure, we can help businesses grow and lower costs for Michiganders to connect to the internet so they can go to school, access health care, participate in the economy, and more. This critical service is not a luxury – it is a necessity. Today’s announcement will help us chart out how to efficiently expand high-speed internet access in communities across our state,” Gov. Whitmer added.

Michigan is expected to receive about $100 million in funding from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill to buildout the states' high-speed internet infrastructure.

“Every person in Michigan must have access to fast, affordable, high-quality internet service where they live so that all of our communities can thrive,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “This effort will use a statewide, coordinated approach to gather information in every zip code that will enable us to increase internet access and adoption, and identify the resources we need to connect every household and business in every community in Michigan.”

The Broadband Infrastructure Audit and Validation project will last about six months and will identify where high-speed internet access and assets exist, and where there are gaps. This information will be used in partnership with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to satisfy requirements for future federal investments.

According to the state, "More than 212,000 households in our state lack the opportunity to access a high-speed internet connection and another additional 865,000 households face barriers related to affordability, adoption, or digital literacy."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.