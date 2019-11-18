WALKER, Michigan — They are inconvenient, annoying and illegal. And, hopefully they will soon be coming to an end. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced plans to crack down on illegal robocalls targeting people in Michigan.

Her office says, to date, Michigan residents "have been on the receiving end of 1.3 billion robocalls." Nessel has teamed up with other state and federal partners to put an end to it.

“Today, not only are we announcing Michigan’s Robocall Crackdown Team, we are positioning Michigan as the leading state in cracking down on the overwhelming amount of illegal robocalls targeting our residents,” Nessel added. “We’re also sending a clear message that illegal robocalls are not welcome here,” she said during Friday's announcement.

Robocalls have become a priority for law enforcement because of the danger they pose. Scammers are increasingly using robocalls as a way to trick people into revealing personal information. Many of those people are older adults who become victims of identity theft and fraud.

The comprehensive plan includes "12 initiatives designed to get at the root of the issue," says Nessel.

It includes a four-pronged approach that will: educate Michigan residents on the issue; enact stricter enforcement of existing laws; conduct legislative work to strengthen Michigan law and developing a guidelines that other states will be able to follow.

The crackdown includes using a new website, mi.gov/robocalls, as a major tool to educate the public and track illegal robocalls. It includes information on ways people can stay informed and better protect themselves. It also makes it easier to file a complaint. Complaints can also be filed by calling 877-765-8388.

