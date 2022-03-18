Michigan State Police's Grand Rapids troopers now have body-worn cameras

The hope is the new cameras will help hold troopers accountable and keep the public aware that they're doing the right thing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Troopers in Michigan State Police's Grand Rapids Post now have body-worn cameras rolling if you're involved in a traffic stop.

Approximately 65 troopers in the post were taught how to use and maintain the body-worn cameras this week.

The hope is the new cameras will help hold troopers accountable and keep the public aware that they're doing the right thing.

"They have a 128 gigabyte storage and that gives about three weeks' worth of camera footage we can record," said Lt. Michelle Robinson with MSP 6th District. "Through Watchdog, they have a cloud-based storage system."

Detective sergeants down to troopers are fitted with the cameras, and any time the patrol lights come on, so will the body cams.

Robinson said the new tool will help build trust between the public and troopers in the field.

"So that they know we made a promise to them, we are a transparent agency and this allows us to let them know we are having our troopers wear these on traffic stops," she said.

The cameras will also help bring justice in criminal investigations.

"So they have that evidence that shows, okay, you can't hide from what the camera records," Robinson said.

The cameras were funded through $3.8 million general fund appropriations and a $2 million grant from the Office of Justice Programs.

They'll need to be upgraded every three to five years.

By April 7, all troopers within the 6th District will get the body-worn cameras and 1,700 will be assigned throughout the state by the end of the year.

