LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk says Tesla has received nearly 150,000 orders for its new electric pickup truck since the automaker revealed the futuristic vehicle earlier this week to mixed reviews.

The Tesla CEO tweeted Saturday that the company received 146,000 orders for the wedge-shaped "Cybertruck" since is unveiling Thursday night.

Musk said 17% of the orders are for the single-motor model, 42% are for the dual-motor version and 41% are for the tri-motor model.

RELATED: Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

The much-hyped unveiling went off script when its supposedly unbreakable window glass splintered twice when hit with a large metal ball. Some analysts panned the truck's blocky, angular looks.

Placing an order costs buyers $100, which Tesla says is fully refundable.

Tesla has said the "Cybertruck," which starts at $39,900, will be in production in 2021.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: California is 3rd-worst driving state

Buckle up, California. Drivers in the Golden State are some of the worst in the nation, at least according to data compiled by SmartAsset.