CLEVELAND — Could a new way to travel be coming to the Great Lakes region?

We'll know more Monday morning, when the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) are expected to announce the results of a Great Lakes Hyperloop feasibility study.

NOACA and HTT have spent months analyzing the potential impact of a Hyperloop connecting Cleveland to Chicago and Pittsburgh. The concept, concocted by Elon Musk in 2013, is similar to an airplane capsule without wings, moving instead through a tube using green technology. The key is its speed -- Hyperloop would travel at speeds over 700 miles per hour, meaning a Clevelander could commute to Pittsburgh in nine minutes or Chicago in about 30 minutes.

The study considered three alternative routes from Cleveland to Chicago with a direct route, across Lake Erie to Lake Michigan, taking 31 minutes at comfortable speeds, a turnpike and toll road route taking 47 minutes and a hybrid, mostly Ohio turnpike route, with travel using rail or utility rights of way through Indiana at 36 minutes.

NOACA Executive Director Grace Gallucci previously told 3News that the study indicated economic benefits to the area, as it could potentially create 900,000 jobs in various areas such as service and retail over a 25-year span.

The contract will use $550,029 from taxpayers, but matches private funds from HTT.

NOACA will announce the study's findings Monday at the Great Lakes Science Center around 9:30 a.m. This story will be updated once those findings are announced.

