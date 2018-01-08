COVERT, Mich. - Entergy Corp. has agreed to sell the subsidiaries that own the Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Mich. -- along with a nuclear power station in Plymouth, Mass. -- after their shutdowns and reactor defuelings, to a Holtec International subsidiary.

The sales will include the transfer of licenses, spent fuel, and nuclear decommissioning trusts (NDTs), as well as the site of the already decommissioned Big Rock Point Nuclear Power Plant near Charlevoix, Mich.

A timeline for Palisades' decommissioning will be developed closer to its shutdown in spring of 2022. Holtec expects to move all the spent nuclear fuel into dry cask storage within about 3 years after its shutdown.

The Palisades Power Plant employs about 600 nuclear professionals and began generating electricity in 1971. The plant generates more than 800 megawatts of virtually carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 800,000 homes. Entergy purchased the plant in 2007 from Consumers Energy and continues to operate under a 15-year power purchase agreement that expires in the spring of 2022.

More information can be found at www.palisadespower.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM