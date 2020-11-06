Personnel Kiosk detect body temperature

Applied Imaging says they hope the new check-in kiosks will put workers at ease in the post covid-19 work environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As employees head back to work, they should expect the office experience to feel different.

Applied Imaging is a technology solutions company based in Grand Rapids. They are the exclusive dealer of the Personnel Kiosks, which are non-contact screening devices that detect body temperature in seconds. The kiosks also use facial recognition technology to identify employees and log their temperature readings.

Marketing Director for Applied Imaging, Alex Moran says the personnel kiosks are not only designed to function in corporate office facilities, but can also be used to screen customers entering grocery stores, retail outlets, hospitals and schools.

“It's something that is a simple step to ensure everybody’s health," says Alex. "We have a team of HR people that are housed here in Grand Rapids, but for example at our Southfield office, who is going to be there to take employees temperatures when they come in? I think as a large corporation you want to be ensuring that employee health is number one on the list.”

The Personnel Kiosks are simple to use. The subject stands within three feet of the kiosk, a voice will direct the subject into position if not standing correctly. An outline on the screen displaying where the subject's face should fit, and a red light dot on the forehead shows the subject where they should align. The kiosk takes the subjects temperature with one second and a voice command announces if the temperature passes or fails to enter the facility. The kiosk can recognize a subject with or without a mask covering the face. The kiosk will instruct the subject to wear a mask. The process is completely hands-free.

“If you are programmed into the kiosk it will identify you by name," says Alex. "If you’re not it will tell you that this is a stranger. It will then record all of the information so that our HR team can pull that up and make sure everyone has had normal temperatures."

The Personnel Kiosk records the actual temperature of each subject and displays that number on the screen during check-in. Applied Imaging says they hope that these new kiosks will put workers at ease as they transition back into offices to do their jobs.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.