WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An astronaut who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan is returning to Earth Thursday, Feb. 6, after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight completed by a woman, and completing the second-longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut.

Upon landing, Christina Koch will have spent 328 days in space, spanning 5,248 orbits of Earth, traveling 139 million miles, according to NASA.

Koch was on a mission since March of 2019 with a man from Kansas, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. This mission is Koch's first flight into space.

A retired astronaut, Scott Kelly, precedes her in a single spaceflight time comparable to hers and holds the record for the longest single spaceflight of 340 days.

Peggy Whitson holds the record for the most cumulative days working and living in space by a NASA astronaut. Whitson has spent 665 days in space over 10 spacewalks.

Koch's voyage provided researchers with the opportunity to observe a woman during a long spaceflight as NASA is preparing to send the first woman to the Moon by 2024 and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

Koch and her crew are expected to land at 4:12 a.m. EST Thursday southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan (3:12 p.m. Kazakhstan time).

Videos and photos from Koch's record-breaking single spaceflight can be found here.

