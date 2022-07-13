The "Buck" Supermoon rises Wednesday night

The largest full moon of 2022 happens on Wednesday. Here's what makes it special!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest full moon of 2022 took place at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but your first chance to see it will be when the moon rises later Wednesday evening at 9:57 p.m.

There are several things that make this full moon special. For starters it is the "Buck" moon, the name given to a full moon in July as this is the time of year when a buck's antlers are in full growth mode. Next the moon will be a supermoon. These take place when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to us here on earth.

During this phase the moon can appear up to 30% brighter and 14% larger than the smallest moon of the year. While it may be hard to notice much difference in the moon while it is high in the sky, as the moon is rising or setting it will be easier to see a size difference thanks to something called the "moon illusion" .

When it comes to the impact of weather on viewing the moon in West Michigan, things are looking pretty good. We should expect to see clearing skies around the region with only a few passing clouds to interfere. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s overnight.

If you head out to view the supermoon Wednesday, be sure to take a photo and send it to us here at 13 On Your Side. You can text your photos in to 616-559-1310 or by sending it to my contact information listed below!

Happy sky watching!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.