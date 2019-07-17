MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The contracting company that treated several properties along an Allegan County lake is standing by its practices, as the state investigates several animal deaths that occurred in the area.

Seven properties were treated minimally with herbicides remove invasive species and manage native plants reaching nuisance levels on June 4 and July 8, said Jason Broeksta, vice president of PLM Lake & Land Management.

“A lot of people have this misconception that if we’re using herbicides they are to create a swimming pool, that is not the goal,” Broekstra. “The goal is to create balance and control the bad weeds and promote a diversity of native species."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy received reports of sick dogs, including one that died, at the Dumont Lake Campground, said Scott Dean, spokesperson for EGLE.

“EGLE has also received reports of two dead turtles, a dead racoon, and approximately 20 dead birds at Dumont Lake,” Dean said. "EGLE is currently conducting a routine compliance check on the Aquatic Nuisance Control permit that was issued to PLM."

PLM treated 1.3 acres on the lake's northeastern and northwestern shorelines. Every product used was approved by the EPA, Department of Agriculture and EGLE, Broekstra said.

"We're treating thousands of repairing homeowners every year," he said. "There are unique situations like this for whatever reason, but they’re not because of the herbicides. Otherwise, we’d have it day in and day out."

The ANC permit issued to PLM requires that the company post signs every 100 feet in the treatment area and notify adjacent properties. But if the treatment area is fewer than two acres, like Dumont Lake, the public access areas and parks do not require notification.

Years of mismanagement on the lake polluted the water and likely caused the animal deaths, said Denny Tooker, whose family has lived on Dumont Lake for decades.

"It used to be crystal clear," Tooker said. "They started putting dams in the creek, and that's the only way it really has to clean itself. I've seen a lot of algae, and I have seen some of the dead birds and a couple dead turtles. I really didn't think nothing of it."

EGLE performed harmful algal bloom testing on Friday, July 12, and all results came back negative, said Lindsay Maunz, public information officer for the Allegan County Health Department.

"We haven't received reports of any [human] illnesses connected to Dumont Lake at this time," Maunz said.

The state needs to look at other possibilities while investigating this case, Broekstra said.

"We don't know why [this happened], and unfortunately people always jump to conclusions with herbicides," he said. "I'm concerned with the situation on Dumont Lake."

