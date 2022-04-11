Aldea Coffee & My Barefoot Wedding are teaming up to host the beach cleanup on April 23.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — About 22 million pounds of trash are pulled from Lake Michigan every year and a lot of that comes from people enjoying the many beaches on the lake.

When heading to the beach, it isn't uncommon to bring disposable items with you like food, drinks or beach toys. And despite their best efforts, many people will leave behind a small amount of trash behind on the beach.

To help combat the amount of trash that ends up in the lake and on the beaches, Aldea Coffee & My Barefoot Wedding are teaming up to host a beach cleanup at Grand Haven State Park on Earth Day.

The beach cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Haven State Park (844 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven).

The group will set up at the south end of the beach near the channel and will provide the supplies needed to cleanup the beach.

But, if you have your own buckets and gloves, feel free to bring those along.

The beach cleanup will help the state's efforts to maintain a clean and safe beach for the upcoming summer season.

For more information on the beach cleanup event, visit the Facebook event page.

To see upcoming beach cleaning events across West Michigan this summer, visit BetterCoastFoundation.com/events.

