Blue-green algae confirmed in Allegan County's Swan Lake

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Friday, Aug. 8 the Allegan County Health Department said Swan Lake in Allegan County has blue-green algae.

People and pets should avoid the water until the bloom dissipates, the health department warned.

The blue-green algae contains the algal toxin microcystin. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) sampled two locations on Swan Lake on Aug. 5.

According to EGLE, summer is peak season for the formation of harmful algae blooms. In Michigan, the blooms typically occur during periods of warm temperatures, lots of sun and high nutrient levels.

The Allegan County Health Department recommended these steps where the bloom is visible:

Avoid areas with scummy water in the lake or with water that looks like spilled paint or has a green sheen to it. These scums may contains flecks, foam or clumps.

Avoid water-related activities in areas where the bloom is visible. Individuals that have skin contact, swallow large amounts or play in the water are susceptible to illness.

Keep pets from drinking or playing in the lake water. Symptoms of illness from cyanotoxins often appear quicker in animals than in humans – sometimes in minutes to a few hours. Symptoms in animals can include vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, staggered walking, excessive salivation, convulsions, erratic behavior or physical distress. Dogs should be thoroughly rinsed off or bathed with fresh water after contact with water that may contain algae, even if it's not toxic algae.

