Blue Lakes Fire response in final stages; Michigan DNR thankful for help

Michigan DNR fire crews continue to mop-up hot spots inside the fire area as roads reopen and wildlife begins to return.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The response to the Blue Lakes Fire in northern Michigan is now its final stages, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The fire spread over 2,500-acres in Cheboygan and Montmorency counties since it was sparked by a lightning strike on Wednesday, May 11.

Fire crews first spotted the fire and began to begin fighting the blaze on Friday, May 13.

The Michigan DNR is grateful for all of the help that they received from other agencies around the state.

“We’d like to express appreciation for the assistance and support of all the partners and cooperators involved,” said Kerry Heckman, public information officer for the DNR’s Incident Management Team.

Among those assisting were DNR Law Enforcement; USDA Forest Service; Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management; the Tri-Township, Hillman Area, Lewiston, Vienna, Albert Township, Charlton Township and Onaway fire departments; the Canada Creek Ranch Fire Brigade; Onaway, Hillman Area, Tri-Township and Cheboygan EMS and the Michigan State Police.

The DNR also is thanking the local community for its support.

The Blue Lakes Fire is now nearly completely contained and the area is opened back up, but the DNR is warning people to avoid hot spots, watch for burned trees that could fall and to stay on the roads through the fire area.

To help prevent future fires, always remember to check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit regarding burn permits in your area, and follow safety suggestions on Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires .

Blue Lakes Fire 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.