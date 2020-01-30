MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — An energy company sees no reason to remove a narrow 270-foot rod from the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan.

Enbridge told state regulators that it poses no risk to the environment while embedded in the lake bottom.

Enbridge says the rod became stuck in September when it was used to fill a hole with grout. A contractor then broke the rod, which left a 45 foot segment on the lake bottom and the remainder in the hole.

The shorter piece was recovered in December.

The rod was part of advance work related to Enbridge's plan to replace a pipeline with one protected by a tunnel.

Under an agreement with Michigan, Enbridge will shut down the underwater segment of Line 5 and replace it with a pipe housed in a tunnel drilled through bedrock beneath the straits.

