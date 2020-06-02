TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — A Canadian power company is reconsidering its options after dropping plans to bury radioactive waste near Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation is giving up on a site at the Bruce Power generating station for disposal of low- and intermediate-level waste such as discarded parts and floor sweepings.

The preferred site, according to the Associated Press, was at the Bruce Power generating station near Kincardine, Ontario. The generating station is less than a mile from the lakeshore.

The company wanted to move the material from temporary surface containers to rock chambers deep underground. But it abandoned the idea after members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted overwhelmingly last week to oppose the project. The idea also drew wide opposition from Canadian activist and many elected officials in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

Still underway is a search for a separate site for highly radioactive spent fuel from Canadian nuclear plants. A location roughly 18 miles from Lake Huron is under consideration.

