GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Many of those affected by last week's storms are still removing debris and fallen trees.

Arborists who make a living trimming and removing branches, said it's the damage you don't see that might be of greatest concern. Just ask tree expert Brett Buckingham with Monster Tree Service.

"I feel that there can be a lot of opportunity to help people beautify their properties to keep their trees healthy to bring value to their properties," Buckingham said.

Shelf mushrooms growing on the barks of trees are just one indication that a tree is dying.

"There's a reason why they call hanging branches 'widow makers,' they can fall and cause damage to property and damage to people," Buckingham said.

Although the last week's storms didn't hit all every neighborhood in Grand Rapids, the strong winds could have easily taken out these trees on southeast side.

"If there had been some strong winds here, it could have fallen apart or heavy snow or heavy ice—things like that," Buckingham said.

From shelf mushrooms and cracks in the trees to thinning canopies, there are many obvious indications that a tree needs help.

"There's probably significant rot within the interior of this tree," Buckingham said. "If the canopy is starting to come down but there's tall, dead branches sticking out of the top, that would be an indication of something you want to look at."

Buckingham recommends having an arborist assess your trees before every change of season to prevent damage to your home or injuries.

