BERLIN, Germany — Scientists say half of the world's sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century due to climate change.

European researchers examined how beaches have changed over the past 30 years and simulated how global warming might affect them in the future.

They found that beach loss depends on how much average global temperatures increase by the year 2100. Some countries will also be more affected than others.

Nations such as the Gambia, Pakistan and the Comoros islands could lose more than half their beaches.

Big countries like Australia, the United States and China will lose the most in absolute terms.

